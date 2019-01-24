Michael Dunlop to race on with Tyco BMW in 2019

Michael Dunlop will continue racing in 2019 after confirming his plans to remain with the Tyco BMW team for a second season.

The Ballymoney man’s future in the sport was in question following the tragic death of his brother William, who sadly died following a crash at the Skerries 100 last July.

However, on Thursday, Dunlop revealed he will again line-up on BMW S1000RR machinery for the Northern Ireland team.

He won the Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT on the Tyco BMW in 2018 under tragic circumstances after team-mate Dan Kneen was killed in practice.

Dunlop went on to chalk up a treble, winning the first Supersport race at the Lightweight race to move onto 18 victories, making him the third most successful TT racer ever behind Joey Dunlop and John McGuinness.

More to follow.