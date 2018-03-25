MOTOCROSS: Martin Barr wins at Redsand as Graeme Irwin bags more world championship points

Martin Barr made a fantastic start to the EMX 250 Championship after taking fourth overall at Redsand, Spain.

The REVO Husqvarna rider had an off at the start of race one and he had to settle for tenth by the chequered flag.

In race two, Barr meant business and despite not having the best of starts he was fast enough to pick his opponents off one by one, eventually winning the race from French rider Piere Goupillon, who was the overall winner.

“All in all it wasn’t too bad a weekend,” said Barr.

“I was fastest overall and set pole so I was looking forward to race one. Unfortunately two riders came together right in front of me going into turn one and I hit them, going over the handlebars, and had to start again from dead last.

“I knew I could make amends in race two and I proved today that I have the speed. Although I am fourth in the championship it is early days.”

Meanwhile, Carrick’s Graeme Irwin was back in the points at the latest round of the MXGP in Spain.

The ASA Hitachi KTM reigning British MX1 Champion finished 16th in race one, scoring five points, but had to settle for 24th in race two.

Irwin said: “In the end I was happy to score more points. My riding is getting better and I’m starting to figure out this Grand Prix racing.

“Honestly, MX1 world championship racing is so fast. It is the pinnacle of the sport and it is hard to jump in and be at the front but we will keep working at it.”