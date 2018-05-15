NW200: Practice, race schedule and roads closing times

Practice is underway at the North West 200 on the North Coast.

Roads will remain closed until 3pm as the first major international road race of the season roars into life.

Final practice and qualifying, plus the opening three races on the schedule, will be held on Thursday.

Five races will take place on Saturday’s main race day, including both Superbike events, which are scheduled over seven laps.

The race week schedule is as follows:

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 15 (roads closed 9.15am-3pm)

Thursday, May 17 (roads closed 9.15am-3pm)

RACE SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 17 (Roads closed 5pm-9pm)

Race 1 – HEL Performance Supersport Race

Race 2 – Bayview Hotel Superstock Race

Race 3 – Vauxhall Supertwin Race

Saturday, May 19 (Roads closed 9.15am-7pm)

Race 1 – Bet McLean.com Supersport Race

Race 2 – Anchor Bar Superbike Race

Race 3 – John M Paterson Supertwin Race

Race 4 – CP Hire Superstock Race

Race 5 – Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike