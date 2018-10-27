Severe weather places final World Superbike race in doubt in Qatar

Saturday’s final race of the 2018 World Superbike Championship is in doubt due to severe weather conditions.

Heavy rain at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar has placed race two, which is scheduled for 17:00 BST, in jeopardy.

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea won the opening race in Qatar on Friday.

On Friday, four-time world champion Jonathan Rea won the first race to stretch his unbeaten run to 11 races. The Kawasaki rider also equalled Doug Polen’s 1991 record of 17 victories in a season and was aiming to set a new benchmark with another triumph in race two.

However, there is now uncertainty over the Saturday schedule as a result of the inclement conditions.