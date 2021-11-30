Treasure trove of road racing photographs featuring Joey Dunlop finally published in exclusive new book

Joey Dunlop and Steven Cull at Tornagrough at Dundrod in 1985. Picture: Derek McIntyre.

‘Derek McIntyre – Ballymoney Motorcycle Photographer’ is an exclusive 234-page hardback showcasing an unmatched body of work from the golden era of Ulster legend Joey Dunlop’s TT Formula One World Championship winning-years, many of which are being published for the very first time.

As Joey’s personal photographer and close friend, proud North Antrim man Derek had the kind of access to the 26-time Isle of Man TT winner his counterparts could only dream of as he followed Dunlop throughout Europe, documenting his five world title triumphs as a factory Honda rider in countries such as Hungary, Greece, Sicily, Germany, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

His photographs were widely published in the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph, plus many other leading titles, and he was also the Irish photographer for English newspaper Motor Cycle News.

Spanning a 55-year-period from 1966 through to 2021, Derek’s new book – edited by Leslie Moore, who was the editor of Road Racing Ireland Magazine for over 20 years – includes fascinating pictures from historic events such as the final World Championship Grand Prix round held at the Isle of Man TT; Joey Dunlop’s debut around the Mountain Course; Tom Herron’s triumphs – and tragedy – at the North West 200; Joey’s debut for the Suzuki GB team and Neil ‘Smutty’ Robinson’s debut for as a factory Suzuki rider, plus Ray McCullough’s World Championship Grand Prix victory at the Ulster Grand Prix. He also documented Robert Dunlop’s career and later charted the successes of his sons, William and Michael.

McIntyre said: “It is hard to believe that I have been at this hobby now for 55 years, but I have enjoyed every minute of it, having the privilege to meet so many wonderful people around the world.

“These last 55 years will surely be remembered as the greatest periods in motorcycle racing and I was honoured to have been able to capture some of it.”

Derek’s photographs were captured at a multitude of road race meetings from the North West, TT and Ulster Grand Prix, to Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough, the Dutch Grand Prix at Assen and Irish national road races that have since ceased to exist, such as the Carrowdore 100 and Temple 100.

The book (£28), a must-have for any road racing fan, is available now from the following outlets across Northern Ireland: Nutt Travel (Coleraine), Kennedy’s Garage (Armoy), The Corner Shop (Bushmills), MotoMerchants (Armagh), Broomhedge Service Station (Lisburn), Donard View Garage (Ballynahinch), Bishopscourt Racing Circuit, or from Derek McIntyre himself at 85 Kilraughts Road, Ballymoney. It can also be ordered online via www.roadracingmemorabilia.co.uk.

