Antrim Coast Half Marathon children’s run launched

The challenge is for children to run, jog, walk the final section of the half marathon route, and to

celebrate their achievement, all participants will receive an official race tee shirt and medal.

The event is open for children aged 7-16.

Jo Pavey with her family.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The course takes in the last 1,000m of the half marathon. Starting on the promenade at the bottom of the hill, the children will run the length of the promenade and onto the Chaine Memorial Roa.

“They will run past the Chaine Memorial Tower and finish under the World Athletics finishing gantry used for the half marathon. Once finished, the children will be directed to Sandy Bay Playing Fields where they will all receive a medal and t-shirt.

”Sandy Bay Playing Fields is the hub of the Antrim Coast Half Marathon event and will host artisan vendors, food and drink vendors, a children’s inflatable play area, music, and entertainers- something for all the family to enjoy.”

The children’s run will be started by five-time Olympian Jo Pavey who will be joined by her family, who hope to also take part, as well as a host of other British and Irish running stars to cheer the participants on.

Every runner taking part in the children’s race, parent or guardian will receive a guide which contains all the information needed to have a trouble-free race. This will be emailed out closer to the event.

All competitors are encouraged to wear their race day t-shirt and must wear their race bib, which will also contain their chip timing device on the back.

Runners will also need shorts or tracksuit bottoms to compete in. Children are advised to bring a tracksuit to put on after the run, especially if it looks to be cold or wet.

Capacity is capped at 300. Runners are advised to enter early to avoid disappointment.

There is a charge of £12 per entry plus an administration fee.

Entry is through the event website: www.antrimcoasthalfmarathon.com

