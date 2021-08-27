Antrim Coast Marathon brings a buzz to Larne district

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah will once again be a star attraction at Sunday’s event, although due to injury he will not be competing.

The legendary runner will officially hold the role of event ambassador and has spoken of how he is looking forward to enjoying all that the Antrim coast and surrounding areas have to offer.

As the local tourism and hospitality industry continues its recovery from the pandemic, the event is expected to provide a major boost to the area’s economy over the bank holiday weekend.

Sir Mo Farah in action at last year's Antrim Coast Half Marathon.

Hotels, overnight accommodation and eateries along the Antrim coast have experienced an increase in bookings, with the event expected to attract thousands of visitors. Along with the race for elite athletes from across the world, the presence of amateur runners for the mass event and spectators will all add to the atmosphere of the day.

The event will also be broadcast around the globe via the BBC Sport NI website, with coverage beginning at 7.45am. Find out here who to look out for, what time the races start and information about events for all the family.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “I am delighted to see the safe return of spectators to sporting events across our borough this year, and to be able to welcome some of the most famous sportsmen and women here is a real privilege.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough has some of the most spectacular coastline in the world, and we are delighted that we can showcase its beauty through events such as the Antrim Coast Half Marathon.”

In addition to the elite and mass participation races, little runners are invited to take part in the Kids’ Race, which will be started by Olympian Jo Pavey, who is joining in with her own family.

There will also be live music, urban markets, a kids’ play area, street art and circus acts in the Sandy Bay finishers’ area, and a fun-filled after-party in Market Yard that evening.