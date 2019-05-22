Ballyclare High School athletics success

Ballyclare High School athletes emerged overall winners in Boys and Girls Championship at the North Eastern Board Schools’ Sports Association Finals on Wednesday 15th May.

The finals included schools from all over North Antrim, from Coleraine to Larne, providing plenty of competition for the pupils taking part.

Ballyclare High U16 Nebssa champions.

The Ballyclare High girls had a really successful day winning a number of titles at different age groups.

They won the Under-13, Under-14, Under-15 and U16 Team titles.

The boys team also tasted victory as they won the Under-16 title.

They also finished second in the Under-14 age group and third in the Under-13 and Under-15 age groups.

Good luck also to all Ballyclare athletes who won through to the Ulster finals.

The school have athletes in 53 events and seven relay finals.