County Antrim Harrier was running for over 19 hours in epic Belfast challenge

Aaron Anderson - just two weeks after achieving a well-deserved personal best time at London Marathon - toed the line at the Safety Solutions Belfast 24-Hour event, organised by Atlas Running.

Starting at noon on Saturday (October 16), Aaron began his laps of Victoria Park; and he kept running for over 19 hours - through daylight and darkness, sunshine and heavy rain - covering an amazing 77.98 miles (76 laps)!

Meanwhile, husband and wife, Chris and Suzanne Dickey, travelled to England for the Therme Manchester Marathon.

This was Suzanne’s marathon debut and Chris’s second 26.2 mile race in a week (after completing the London Marathon in a PB time). Both ran strongly and finished well.

--

Click here to read - Marathon: London and Belfast events bring out the best in County Antrim Harriers

--

County Antrim Harriers, Chris and Suzanne Dickey, celebrate finishing the Therme Manchester Marathon.