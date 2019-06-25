Dempsey takes Captain's Day win at City of Belfast Golf Club

Michael Dempsey was the overall winner of Captain’s Day at City of Belfast Golf Club, Mallusk on Saturday.

His total of 39 points saw him finish three clear of Joe Murdock and Chris Walsh.

Captain Jonny McDowell, left, Stephen Gardiner, Gary McAllister, Pauline Mooney, Beth Magee (cancer prevention officer), Paul Huyton and Des Callaghan.

Michael received the winner’s trophy from club captain Jonny McDowell at the dinner in the Chimney Corner Hotel.

More than 80 members and guests enjoyed this year's Captain's Day at the Mallusk club, which raised funds for Mr McDowell's chosen charity, Cancer Focus NI.

As part of their partnership, the Cancer Focus NI Keeping Well Van visited City of Belfast Golf Club during Saturday's competition to offer players free health checks and advice.