East Antrim Boat Club needs YOUR vote in UK award final

East Antrim Boat Club (EABC) is appealing for the public’s support after being shortlisted for a UK-wide award.

The Larne-based club is one of 10 finalists in the Royal Yachting Association and Yachts and Yachting magazine’s Club of the Year competition.

EABC has already scooped one of the category awards in recognition of ‘embracing modern communication’.

Steven Kirby, immediate past commodore, said: “Not only is it a tremendous feat to have made it into the finals but we’ve picked up one of the special category awards as well.

“Moreover, we are out to win and bring this prestigious award across the Irish Sea for the first time. But to do so, we really need the support of the Larne public, whether that is in the from nautical types or land-lubbers, sporty or academic folk or whether you hail from the charity or industrial sectors. We need every available vote to pull this off.”

Despite being ‘minnows’, the Larne club - with the community’s backing - is aiming for further success.

Richard Ford-Hutchinson, the new commodore, said: “Ours is a compact, forward-looking, vibrant organisation with a diverse membership. However, in comparison to some of our cross-channel opponents, the big south of England clubs for example, we are the minnows.

“This is why we have put the call out to the Lane public and to you, the Mid and East Antrim residents, to get behind us.

“My club is awash with champion sailors and long-distance cruising yachtsmen so winning this UK-wide award would be the icing on the cake.” Two former world sailing champions and EABC members, Mark Fekkes and Andy Thompson, have endorsed the commodore’s call.

Voting for RYA - Club of the Year will close on January 27. To vote go to the home page on the club’s website (www.eabc.club), locate the white triangular finalist pennant/button, click it and you will be transferred to the vote page on the magazine Yachts and Yachting, follow the links and vote for East Antrim boat Club

If you don’t have a computer, smart phone or tablet, Book Nook or McFarlanes Chemist, Main Street, Larne, can also help you to vote.