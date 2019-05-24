Gemma McDonald hoping to carry good form into Ballyclare Mayfair 10k

Gemma McDonald can follow up her Les Jones victory with another success in the Ballyclare Mayfair 10k promoted by County Antrim Harriers on Saturday.

The Ballycastle runner, who is also the Masters Champion, was second to Gladys Ganiel last year but should make no mistake this time.

African stars Dan Tanui and Eric Koech are possible Men's starters along with defending champion Mark McKinstry with Stephen Nicholson and Aaron Woodman likely to take high placings.

Gareth Lyons and Leann Gibson, both winners at Banbridge look good in the 5k.

The guest of honour will be British Lions legend Willie John McBride with the action starting at 10am.

Eamon White and Don Travers will be favourites for the Newry City Merchants Half Marathon tomorrow.

White from North Belfast won the event in 2016 while Travers from Newry has dominated the Marathon event.

Former Marathon winner and Masters Champion Louise Smith, also from North Belfast can be the one to watch in the Ladies.

The event starts from Albert Basin at 10am.