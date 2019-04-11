Iain Henderson: Lock ready to give everything to Ulster in season run-in

Ulster lock Iain Henderson is fit and ready to give his all as the Province look to make the Guinness PRO14 play-offs.

Rested for last week's game away to Glasgow, Henderson was put through his paces this week by pupils at Edenderry Primary School at a Kingspan Coaching Masterclass along with team mates Darren Cave and Jordi Murphy.

"I just needed a wee week down there to make sure all the rehab was done but again I am sure any injury threats that I had been carrying in recent weeks are put to bed and I can give everything in to the rest of the season now."