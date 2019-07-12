Jonathan Rea out to build on Donington Park treble with Laguna Seca success in World Superbike Championship

Ballyclare’s Jonathan Rea claimed his first career triple win a week ago, leaving Donington as championship leader for the first time this year - now his sights will be set on a repeat performance in the Californian sunshine this weekend at Laguna Seca.

Donington Park was a perfect weekend for the Kawasaki four-times world champion and saw him open a 24-point gap over Alvaro Bautista before round nine of the World Superbike Championship.

To overturn a 61-point deficit into a 24-point lead is simply sensational and if he can repeat his Donington performances at Laguna and carry momentum into the summer break it will be a happy Rea who heads to the Suzuka 8 Hours race in Japan on July 28.

The reigning champion has an enviable recent record at Laguna - scoring four wins since 2016, including the most recent three in succession.

With seven race wins to his credit now in 2019, Rea will have three more chances to score full points at Laguna due to the new weekend format in WorldSBK this year.

“Weekends like Donington do not come along very often but I enjoyed it and now we are going to Laguna, which is another great track with great support,” said Rea. “I cannot wait and the people love Superbike there.

“It is a very iconic track, with The Corkscrew and Turn One as well. I had a really good weekend there last year.

“You get to ride your motorbike in the sun, so it is pretty cool. It is very important to stay healthy and arrive there in good shape because there is a long summer break after, we have to make it count.”

Eugene Laverty will be hoping to race the Go Eleven Ducati this weekend providing his wrist injury has healed sufficiently. The Toome rider missed Donington and will have to undergo new medical checks after the first free practices at Laguna.