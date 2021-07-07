Newtownabbey archer aiming for the Olympics

Evie Barker recently broke a Northern Irish record by being the youngest archer to shoot 50m.

The 12-year-old from Glengormley only picked up a bow and arrow just over a year ago and is expected to soon begin representing Northern Ireland in competitions.

Having joined Muckamore Company of Archers, Evie, who is also a star student and young carer for her mother, was talent spotted by Archery GB’s Talent Pathway Coach for Northern Ireland, Damien Lennon, whose job it is to find international talent.

Evie Barker.

As her Academy Coach, he believes that, if she remains on this pathway, she has what it takes to reach the Commonwealth Games and, in turn, future Olympics.

Commenting on her recent record-breaking success and her hopes for the future, Evie said: “In archery, some people can’t get past that 30m mark.

“It took me quite a while so I got a new bow and in the end was able to shoot that 50m and broke the record, which is something I am exceptionally proud of.

“I haven’t been shooting long, but I am really focusing on my training in the hopes that one day I’ll make it to the Olympics.”

Damien added: “Our job is to help keep young archers in the sport, maintain their motivation and nurture their natural talents so we can guide them towards international success and help them reach their full potential.

“Archery truly is an inclusive activity, one that’s open to all ages and genders. It’s also adaptable to most disabilities.

“We hope that by showcasing the amazing talent in the sport and the many rewards archery provides that we can encourage more people to have a go and see even more rising archery stars in Northern Ireland and Great Britain.”

----

Click here to read Greenisland girls raise £2k for Children’s Hospice

--

A message from the Editor: