Newtownabbey residents urged to take part in virtual triathlon for Air Ambulance NI

Newtownabbey-based athletics club, Brown Shoes Triathlon Club will be staging the ‘Put On Your Shoes And Tri’ virtual triathlon, made up of a swim, cycle and run, normally in that order, between August 20 and August 22.

For the second year, the club’s members have turned it all on its head so residents can all have a go at being part of a triathlon and raise some essential funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the club said: “You just have to ‘Put On Your Shoes and Tri.’ Your race, your place, your way.

Competitors can complete the disciplines in any order.

“You do not have to travel to a specific location to take part. You choose when and where, do the event at home or the surrounding area. Wherever is safe for you.

“You can split theswim, bike and run between up to three of you as a team relay. You can complete it at your own pace over the three days and do the disciplines in any order.

“Everyone of any age or ability can take part, not just experienced triathletes.

“You do not need fancy trainers, fancy bikes with their funny shoes or even a swimsuit. We have alternatives for everyone to ensure all of you who want to help support Air Ambulance, can take part.

“Follow @brownshoestriclub on social media and see how you can get involved.

“If triathlon isn’t for you, why not support Air Ambulance by purchasing one of our event t-shirts, or sponsoring those taking part?”

For more information and to ente, check out www.brownshoestriathlonclub.co.uk/virtual-triathlon

All proceeds will go to the Air Ambulance NI.

