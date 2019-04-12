Skipper Iain Henderson reveals fear factor drove Ulster on to huge PRO14 victory in Edinburgh

Captain Iain Henderson revealed the fear of what Edinburgh could do in a game drove Ulster on to a superb victory at Murrayfield on Friday night.

The 29-7 try scoring bonus point success not only secured the Irish Province’s place in next season Heineken European Champions Cup - it guarantees them a home quarter-final in the Guinness PRO14 play-offs next month.

Tries from Jordi Murphy, Robert Baloucoune, Rob Lyttle and Billy Burns secured the bonus-point win which, combined with Benetton losing to Munster, means Ulster will finish second in Conference B behind Leinster.

Ulster had produced a disappointing performance Glasgow a week earlier , but they were transformed last night - particularly in the set piece - at they returned to Scotland and eliminated one of their main rivals in that race for second place.

Henderson, who wore the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured Rory Best - who was with the travelling party - revealed their dominance and control of the game was as a result of knowing how dangerous Edinburgh can be.

“It came as a result of a bit of fear of what Edinburgh can do,” he said.

ULSTER SECURE HOME QUARTER-FINAL IN PRO14

“They have performed well in certain games this year and we had a bit of fear on our side, worried about the way they could play, the way their scrum and lineout maul can get going and that was a massive driving factor for us throughout the week.”

Henderson added: “We were not happy with our performance last week.

“We thought we did not do ourselves justice, we put the pressure and onus on us all week to perform this weekend and do ourselves justice.”

Head coach Dan McFarland added: “It is a credit to the lads they left everything on the field there.

“To come here, the home of the European Cup quarter-finalists and get a bonus point win is a testament to their efforts, it is fantastic!

“It was hugely important for us to make the play-offs and there is a happy bunch of boys in the dressing room.”