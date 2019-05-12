Steven Ward to fight for WBO European title at Ulster Hall

Steven Ward will collide with Liam Conroy for the WBO European light-heavyweight title at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on June 21.

The former sparring partners clash on a stacked bill at the iconic venue, where Tyrone McKenna and Darragh Foley headline with the WBC International super-lightweight belt on the line.

And Ward is ready to take his chance at the Belfast venue.

“Winning the European title would mean the world to me. It’s a step up I’m ready for and victory will open up so many more doors.

“We’ve done a lot of sparring ahead of his fight with Buatsi. It was good sparring and we got on well.

“There’s no need to change any preparations based on the sparring we had.

“I’m confident in my boxing and once you get in there, Liam’s in the way of where I want to go.

“Our paths have crossed and getting past him will put me another rung up the ladder. This is the kind of fight I have wanted and I am ready for it.”