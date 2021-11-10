Successful outing for County Antrim Harriers at McConnell Shield
County Antrim Harriers had another successful cross-country outing on Saturday at the 86th running of the McConnell Shield.
The weather looked ominous when the seven ladies arrived at Sixmilewater Park, but the rain stopped and the sun tried to break through just as the race got under way.
The ‘Magnificent Seven’ headed off around the three lap course, taking the hills and sloped gradients in their stride. All ran strongly and had enough left in the tank to sprint to the finish line.
Special mention to Margaret Waterfield, Alison Henderson and Davina Catherwood for whom the race was their cross county debut; and also to Alison and Wendy Forsythe on their age category wins. The ladies were well supported along the race route by club friends - and who also enjoyed sharing the post-race picnic.
Results - Female & M60 Vets 3 miles:
Suzanne Dickey - 25:29
Helen Baird - 25:52
Karen Wilson - 27:33
Margaret Waterfield - 29:00 debut
Alison Henderson - 29:08 (1st F60) debut
Davina Catherwood - 30:02 debut
Wendy Swann Forsythe - 32:39 (1st F70).
----