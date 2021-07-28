Tokyo Olympics: Monkstown Boxing Club’s Walsh through to quarter finals

Aidan won his first fight in the 63-69kg welterweight division against Albert Mengue Ayissi (Cameroon) on Tuesday and will take on Merven Clair (Mauritius) in the quarter finals.

The west Belfast man began his career at Belfast Met’s Boxing Academy.

John Mulhern, former boxer and Belfast Met’s Boxing Academy Course Co-ordinator, said: “Aidan was a talented student who represented Belfast Met against Sheffield University where he defeated the then current English ABA champion.

“Representing his country at the Olympic Games has been Aidan’s goal since he first stepped into a ring and laced up a pair of gloves. We are all immensely proud of his achievements and of the hard work, focus and dedication he has shown to attain one the highest honours in sport. I congratulate Aidan on his first win in Tokyo and wish him all the best for the upcoming quarter final.”

There was heartbreak for Aidan’s sister Michaela in her bout in the early hours of Monday, losing to Italy’s Irma Testa on a unanimous 5-0 decision in the last 16 of the featherweight division.

Ireland’s Women’s Hockey players, including Larne’s Ayeisha McFerran, are still in contention to reach the quarter finals. They play India on Friday, needing a win to keep their chances of a berth in the next round alive.

In the pool, Larne Swimming Club’s Danielle Hill missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals of the women’s 100m backstroke.

The 22-year-old from Carnmoney finished third in her heat with a time of 1:00.86.

Meanwhile, the women’s golf competition will take place in Tokyo next week, running from August 3 to August 6, with Jordanstown’s Stephanie Meadow (29) competing at her second Olympic Games.

