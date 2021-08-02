Tokyo Olympics: Walsh settles for bronze following withdrawal

The Belfast Welterweight was due to fight in yesterday’s semi-final against Pat McCormack (GB), but due to an ankle injury sustained during his quarter-final bout, the decision to withdraw him was made in conjunction with his medical team.

Aidan secured his bronze medal after defeating Merven Clair, from Mauritius, in the quarter finals on a split decision.

For more on this story, read here

Congratulating Aidan on his silverware, Team Ireland Team Leader for Boxing, Bernard Dunne, said: “What Aidan did this week is an incredible achievement. His performance throughout the tournament has been outstanding.

“And it is great to see him write his name in the annals of Irish sport. Just over two years ago we selected Aidan for his first major championship, and over the past few months that potential that we had identified has grown and developed into a world class performance, that reflects greatly on the level of preparation he has put in ahead of these Games.”

--

A message from the Editor: