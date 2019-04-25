TOWNS’ CUP: Ricky Lutton vows Ballyclare will be back on trophy trail after Easton Monday final loss

Ballyclare were left hugely disappointed on Monday evening at Kingspan Stadium as they relinquished their grip on the Ulster Towns’ Cup.

It is the second time this season they have been denied at the final hurdle as they attempted to get their hands on some silverware.

Last month they were on course for the Kukri Ulster Rugby Championship One title and the chance to bid for All Ireland League status, but lost the final game of the season to Dromore and Instonians nipped in to take the honours.

And yesterday, underdogs Enniskillen produced a quality performance to deny Ballyclare back to back Towns’ Cup successes.

Former Ulster prop Lutton, now forwards coach at The Cloughan, said: “It is really disappointing, having lost to Dromore in the last game of the league season and then coming here with big expectations.

“We leave empty handed both times. All credit to Enniskillen, they turned up here today, had a game plan and absolutely nailed it across the board.

“But we will go again. The majority of the boys are all going to come back, we do have a few slightly older boys in there who will probably consider their futures, but hopefully they will come back as well and give it another rattle.

“We have built something good here over the last four or five years and it would be good for those boys to get a trophy or win the league before they pack it in.

“At the same time we have a really good group of guys coming up through the club, and from the High School with the connections with Mike McKeever there, so we have guys coming through the youth set-up at the club.

“We are getting stronger and we showed today with Will Stewart missing as a result of concussion and Ross Patterson came in and did a great job for us.

“We do have a good squad, we just have to keep building on that, making it stronger and experiences like this will make the guys better players for next season and the season after,” added Lutton.