Tipped to be the fight of the year, in the early hours of Sunday morning Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet in the ring again for the third time.

Originally meant to take place on July 24, 2021, the fight was rescheduled after Fury tested positive for Coronavirus.

Neither fighter has had a go in the ring since their 2020 rematch and there is much anticipation ahead of this bout.

Fury and Wilder at their pre-fight press event on Wednesday, October 6.

When is the fight?

The event kicks off on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 02:00 am UK time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the same venue their second fight took place.

The Fury, Wilder fight isn't expected to take place before 04:00am, but the earlier undercard fights will impact the time.

This means that UK viewers are set to have a long, late night - better get the coffee ready!

Full fight under card

Efe Ajagba vs Frank Sanchez

Robert Helenius vs Adam Kownacki

Jared Anderson vs Vladimir Tereshkin

Robeisy Ramirez vs Orlando Gonzalez

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Julian Williams vs Vladimir Hernandez

Rances Barthelemy vs TBA

Viktor Vykhryst vs Mike Marshall

Elvis Rodriguez vs Victor Vazquez

Bruce Carrington vs Cesar Cantu

Where can you watch Fury vs Wilder 3 fight?

The fight is available to watch in the UK on BT Sport for a pay-per-view cost of £24.95.

Some fans are unhappy with the cost - especially with it taking place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

When is the weigh-in?

The weigh-in will take place on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 22:00 BST.

On Wednesday at the pre-fight press event, Fury and Wilder had choice words to say to one another.

With Fury saying: “Wilder said I only won the second fight because I cheated and then he changes his whole team and trains harder than he ever has. If I only won because I was cheating what was the point in doing all this other work?"

Fury vs Wilder 3 fight prediction