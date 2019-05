Everything is on the line at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (5:35pm) when Ulster face Connacht in a Guinness PRO14 semi-final qualifier.

Connacht come to Belfast seeking their second win at the Ulster venue having ended the hoodoo which hung over them since 1960 earlier this season.

But Ulster are an improved side since that meeting and will look to make home advantage count when they face the Westerners.

Iain Henderson looks ahead to the game with sports editor Richard Mulligan