Narrow defeat for Ballyclare High School

A determined Bangor Grammar defensive display against Ballyclare High saw the home team pick up the points with a 12–7 win in an intense match at the Grammar School grounds on Saturday morning.

Despite Ballyclare having the bulk of territory and possession it was Bangor that took a 12 – 0 lead into the break thanks to a brace of tries from Ben McCrossan and a Rhys Larmour conversion.

The High School upped the possession stats even move in the second half as they pounded the Grammar’s line but a truly impressive effort from Bangor restricted the visitors to a solitary try from Adam Campbell with Mark Jackson converting.

A tense final ten minutes followed the Ballyclare score but the Bangot team dug deep and held on for a deserved win in a match which was a credit to the efforts of both sides.