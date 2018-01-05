SCHOOLS’ CUP RUGBY: Teams ready for second round clashes

Five Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup round two games will be up for decision on Saturday.

Portadown College were delighted to have been drawn at home when they drew Limavady Grammar School in the second round.

The Portadown College team is coached by Andrew Symington who is assisted by Paul Heasley. The team is captained by centre, Matthew Neill, who can call upon the services of his brother, Ryan, for support in the course of this game.

A second set of brothers on the Portadown College team, Brett and Drew Fleck, will be hoping to follow in the steps of their father, Ian, who experienced Ulster Schools’ Cup success, when he played in the successful Grosvenor Grammar School team that won the Cup in 1983.

There are six Year 14 players in the Portadown College squad alongside nine Year 13 players and eight Year 12 players. Having won just five games so far this season the Portadown College team will see this game against Limavady Grammar School as an opportunity for another win. Dylan Nelson has been their top try scorer this season with Adam Speers stepping up as a very reliable place kicker.

The Limavady Grammar School team, coached by Chris Nash and Brian Hughes, will look forward to this Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup encounter against Portadown College. Despite having experienced difficulties in achieving positive results earlier in the season recent performances have suggested the squad is starting to hit a little bit of good form at just the right time.

The team, captained by Ben Riley, will look for inspiration at previous Limavady Grammar School teams who travelled as underdogs, but came out on top, in previous Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup campaigns. Xavier McCann is a talented player whose ability has brought him to the attention of the Ulster Rugby Age Grade system and he has featured with the Ulster Schools’ U17 squad earlier in the season.

A key player for the Limavady Grammar School team is James Howe who is their leading try scorer as well as leading points scorer due to his place kicking ability. Jon McMichael, Arshdeep Sandburg and Robbie Hunter are other Limavady Grammar School players the Portadown College team will need to monitor closely if there is not to be a surprise result at the end of this Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup game.

This Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup game is scheduled to kick off at 11-00am.

Larne Grammar School will host Lurgan College on the pitch at Larne Rugby Club in Glynn. Coached by Graham Cloke and Rab Gourley the Larne Grammar School squad will recognise the despite going into the game as underdogs, it is never easy to win a Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ game away from home and that will put the pressure on to the Lurgan College team.

It has been a mixed season results wise for the Larne team but a number of players have come through strongly with their performances. Year 12 player, Jack Withers, is their top try scorer and will be eager to score more tries in his first Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup game. He is an explosive player who displays great power and pace when attacking the gain line.

Jonny Farquhar is in his final year at school he has been moved from out half to fullback. Throughout this season he has being showing everyone that this is his natural position. He is developing his skill and knowledge and making more line breaks and cover tackles with each game. He is sure to put in some excellent performances during this, his third year of participating in the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup competition.

Aaron Gallagher is one of the standout forwards in the Larne Grammar School pack. Each week he consistently performs to his highest ability. He will definitely bring physicality to each match and make lots of carries to threaten the opposition’s defensive line. He will be excellent in both defence and offence and is one to watch.

Euan Glenn is an excellent place kicker who will be only too pleased to exploit any Lurgan College indiscretions. If Team captain, Micah Stevenson, can galvanise all his players into backing these four players up for the duration of the game then an exciting encounter is likely to be witnessed by all in attendance.

The Lurgan College team, coached by Kyle McCallan, who is assisted by Rob Logan, will travel to Larne in a confident frame of mind. They will take nothing for granted but would have every right to consider themselves as favourites to win this Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup encounter. Early season wins versus Dromore High School, Banbridge Academy and RBAI 2nd xv were all tight affairs and good grounding for the squad members who have shown some promise and play a nice brand of running rugby. Defeats to Omagh Academy and RS Dungannon, albeit in very competitive games, were a setback before a heartening 17-17 draw with Bangor Grammar School.

Recent victories against Cambridge House and Regent House have given the team a real boost ahead of the cup. Reuben McCreery and Jon Woods are the top try scorers for the Lurgan College team with Josh Best currently the top points scorer. Team captain, Reuben McCreery, is joined by Rory Burns and Year 12 player, Ewen Mulligan, in a dynamic backrow trio that should catch the eye. Indeed, there will be a representative of the Ulster Rugby Talent ID Department in attendance to watch a number of players on show.

The Lurgan College team realise they will have to deal with the powerful Larne Grammar School pack, as well as home advantage, if they are to proceed. That said, the Lurgan pack and, in particular, their back row has been a match for most teams this season. If conditions suit, this team is capable of playing effective running rugby. They are excited and looking forward to the challenge provided by this Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup Round 2 game.

This Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup game is scheduled to kick off at 10-30am

Carrickfergus Grammar School played Strabane Grammar School in the second of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup round one games on Saturday 9th December and came through the game successfully when they recorded a close 14-12 win. However, despite this morale boosting win, team coach, Neal Kennedy, who is assisted by the experienced team of Peter Martin and the effervescent Michael Dickson, will be well aware that his players would do well not to underestimate the Regent House team when they meet in the second Round at the North Road venue.

The Carrickfergus Grammar school team is captained by Daniel Curley, a young player who has made a real impression in recent seasons with his ability to score tries and kick precious points. Daniel has the ability to display great game management skills and this will be required during this Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup round two game. Daniel has received great support from players such as Jack Leathem, Joshua Irvine, Craig Lindsay, Adam Gardner and David Doherty during the current season. Like other teams in the competition the Carrickfergus Grammar School team has a limited number of Year 14 players involved with just five available for selection for this game.

This has paved the way for quite a few younger players to get involved and the entire squad is looking forward to the challenges ahead. There are two sets of brothers playing in the Carrickfergus Grammar School team in Iain and Jack Dick and Tiernan and Ethan McGreevy. They will all be hoping that some “brotherly” love will help in seeing the Carrickfergus Grammar School through this potentially challenging Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup round two game.

The Regent House team, coached by Nick Gamble, Mervyn Tweed and Neil Dougan, who looks after the Strength and Conditioning of the players, is captained by the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U18 player, Robbie Johnston. They have experienced many difficulties in the course of the current season but feel, that given a fair wind, they can be competitive against anyone on their day. Robbie Johnston, Jack Smith, Ethan McFerran, Aaron Migan and Stuart Martin have been the top try scorers for the Regent House team with the trusty boot of Robbie Johnston elevating him to the rank of top points scorer this season. Robbie was selected to attend a recent Ireland Schools’/Clubs’ U 18 camp in Dublin putting him in line for selection for a team scheduled to play the England Home Counties over two games later in the season.

The Carrickfergus Grammar School team will need to monitor him closely. Will Hopes was involved withy the Ulster Schools’ U17 squad earlier in the season and there are high hopes for this young player as well. Matthew Foster, the Regent House No 8, has played cricket for Irish Schools and will bring a competitive edge to this game. Beaten in the final of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Bowl last season the Regent House team will be hoping to get their competitive season off to a good start at the end of this 2nd Round Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup match.

The Rainey Endowed School team will host Belfast High School in an intriguing encounter which sees the Rainey coaching team of Chris Campbell and Jeremy Hastings welcome back to the Rainey Endowed School, Michael Rainey, the Belfast High School coach. Michael, off course captained the Rainey Endowed School team to success in the Ulster Schools’ Cup in 1982. Two of the vital members of the Rainey team on that day were of course Chris Campbell and Jeremy Hastings!

Stu McCalmont assists in coaching a Rainey Endowed School team that has experienced a good deal of success this season. The coaching team will see this Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup game as another positive step along the road of successthis season. The team is captained by Adam Thornton and he can call upon the services of some very talented players. Bryan Hall is the top try scorer and the reliable boot boot of Harry Evans earns him the right to be top points scorer. Bryn Davies played on the successful Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U18 team with David Dripps playing a leading role in the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ U17 squad.

The Belfast High School team successfully overcame the challenge provided by Wellington College in the 1st Round of the Danske Bank Ulster Cup back in December. This was a morale boosting victory and something the coaching team of Michael Rainey, Davy Scott and Mark Webb hope they can build on as they prepare their charges for this Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup encounter. The Belfast High School team captain, Ryan Gibson, has been the top points scorer for the Belfast High School team this season. He received great support from players such as Thabiso Madlala, Ethan McConkey and Jack Ferguson in the course of the game against Wellington College.

Andrew Reagan, Paddy Johnston, Scott Hutton and Cameron McKimm are other Belfast High School players who have scored tries this season. Brandon McMinn has been excellent with his boot throughout the season and is the top points scorer for his team. If these players can gel positively in the course of this intriguing 2nd Round Danske Bank Ulster Schools Cup game spectators could be in for an exciting morning.

This Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ game is scheduled to kick off at 10-30am.

The Grosvenor Grammar School team will host Antrim Grammar School at the Cameronian Drive venue in the second round. Coached by Andrew Gibson and Gary Hunter, with Ben Davies acting as captain, it has been a bit of a mixed season for the Grosvenor Grammar School team. There has been a great deal of rebuilding goiung on for the Grosvenor team having lost a number of experienced players at the end of last season.

Injuries to key players earlier in the season meant it was difficult to play the same team on consecutive weeks. The team has had some good away wins against Banbridge Academy and Regent House as well as a great performance losing narrowly to a talented Wesley College team just prior to Christmas. The line out is starting to function very well and the team has created a lot of scoring opportunities with some excellent running lines. However, failing to finish what has been created has been an issue thus far.

Jos McConkey is a key player for the Grosvenor Grammar School team. He tops the try scoring, as well as the points scoring charts for his team. Ewan Renfrew, Isaac Skillen and Ali Norton have played well this season and in James McMaster, there is a very talented emerging player who has been involved with the Ulster Schools’ Age Grade set up. The Grosvenor Grammar School staff feel it be a very tough encounter against an aggressive and talented Antrim side. They are happy to have home advantage and hopefully a big crowd to cheer the team on and realise they will have to be at their best to come through this game and make it through to the third round of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup.

The Antrim Grammar School team will realise they are probably underdogs going into this round two game. However, team coaches, Mark Hermin, Paul Boothe, Robin McKenna and Joe Orr will impress upon their young squad they have nothing to lose as they prepare for this game. Captained by Joe Griffith, the team started the season well with wins against Carrickfergus Grammar School, Wellington College, Belfast and Campbell College, Ballymena Academy and Dalriada School “Select” teams.

Injuries then took their toll on a small playing squad but the return to fitness of a number of key players has given the Antrimn Grammar School squad great confidence as they prepare for this Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup game. Callum Hull and Adam Carville have been involved with Ulster Schools’ RDS Squads and in Callum McComb they have a player who can run in the tries as well as kick the points. Joe Griffith can expect to receive leadership assistance from his hooker, Daniel Allen, who is also Deputy Head Boy of the school.

Thomas Allen and Daniel Pearce are obviously talented in a number of sports. Not onky will they play in this Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup game but they are also scheduled to play in the final of the Prior Shield later on this term

This Danske Bank Ulster Schools Cup Round 2 game is scheduled to kick off at 10-30am.