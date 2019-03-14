Towns' Cup holders Ballyclare target back-to-back finals

River Rock Towns' Cup holders Ballyclare will face City of Armagh II in the semi-finals on Saturday at The Cloughan.

It is a repeat of last year's semi, when Ballyclare won at the Armagh venue before going on to defeat Portadown in the Easter Monday final.

With home advantage Ballyclare will be favourites, although they go into the game having played an important midweek Kukri Ulster Championship Division One match against Cooke on Tuesday night.

A bonus point win saw them climb to the top of the table and they now need a win against Dromore to secure the league title.

Here captain Grant Bartley talks to sports editor Richard Mulligan ahead of Saturday's semi-final.