Press Photographer of the Year 2019 awards announced
The Press Photographers Association of Ireland annual awards have taken place in Dublin
The annual awards of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland took place in the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin with photographers from across the island of Ireland in attendance. This year marks 41 years since the founding of The Press Photographers Association of Ireland.
1. Portrait 3rd
Dingle dancer David Geaney leaps for joy as his dance show opens at New York's Victory Theatre''Jerry Kennelly