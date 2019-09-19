Sensational new Johnny Cash tribute show for Theatre at the Mill

The sensational band Cash Returns make their way to the stage for their debut performance at The Theatre At The Mill this Saturday (September 21) with an exciting new show to mark the 50th anniversary of Johnny Cash’s legendary ‘At San Quentin’ album.

The exciting Johnny Cash and June Carter tribute band has been hailed by fans nationwide.

JP Mac as Johnny Cash and the sassy and talented Karen Martin as June Carter, along with their electric live band, who help bring that original unmistakable sound, will transport their audiences to 1969 when Cash and Carter reigned supreme and blew away the inmates of San Quentin penitentiary and the rest of the world with one of the most famous and iconic live musical performances in front of TV cameras.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets, priced £20, are on sale at 028 9034 0202 or online at www.theatreatthemill.com