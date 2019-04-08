Ebrington Primary School and Thornhill College win BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year
Thornhill College and Ebrington Primary School, Londonderry have been named as Northern Ireland’s top senior and junior school choirs in the live final of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year.
Presented by John Toal and Kerry McLean, the final was broadcast from the Ulster Hall, Belfast, on BBC Radio Ulster, and recorded for a special highlights programme for BBC NI television to be shown on BBC One Northern Ireland, Sunday 14 April at 5.30pm.
Ebrington Primary School, Londonderry, winners of the junior section of BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year