Join Belfast Operatic for the Greatest Show

The award-winning Belfast Operatic Company are taking to the stage of the Mac for an evening of musical movie magic, celebrating the music from the hit film The Greatest Showman, as well as iconic movie musicals such as Moulin Rouge, Bohemian Rhapsody, La La Land, and TV Series Smash.

The show runs in The Mac in Belfast from March 20-23 and rehearsals are well underway for an exciting concert production.

Featuring hits Come Alive, Never Enough, From Now On, and of course, The Greatest Show, the company have pulled together their usual spectrum of talent, featuring a 50 strong company of players bringing some of the most famous movie and musical songs to life.

The show is unique for the company as it is being produced in-house, with direction by local man Gary Redpath, musical direction by Keith Pyper and Choreography from Kirsten Magee - all talent from within the company, who have both played roles on stage and in the day to day running of the company.

Director Gary Redpath commented: “We held auditions in January, hot on the heels of our most recent production of Elf. We have a huge amount of talent within the company, and have been able to tailor the content of the show to meet this. The show features many well known hits, as well as a few hidden gems, and features four of the spectacular songs from The Greatest Showman. Audiences can expect to hear songs from all genres of musical theatre and film.”

This live concert experience features a cast of local talent, including Alice Johnston, Emma Kelly, Patrick D’Arcy and Mark Leeman. Filled with songs based around themes of love, the company pull together throughout the evening to explore the concepts and themes involved within the production.

Tickets for The Greatest Show, which runs March 20-23, are available from The Mac, Belfast, and can be booked by contacting 028 9023 5053 or online at themaclive.com.