Who said Maths was boring...?

Prepare to be dazzled and bewildered by Cahoots NI’s ‘Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries’, a spectacular show where Maths, Theatre, and Digital Technology collide in a fun and interactive performance, which is coming to the Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey on Saturday June 9.

Following a hugely successful American tour, enjoyed by over 30,000 people, Danny Carmo is back and bigger than ever before with a brand new, interactive LED wall to be enjoyed by young audiences in theatres and schools across Northern Ireland.

Meet Danny Carmo - it’s not so long ago that he thought school and, in particular, maths wasn’t for him. He was more interested in dreaming about a future on the stage and perhaps the big screen! All he ever wanted to be was a famous magician, but when he knuckled down to learn all the tricks of the trade, he realised that Maths was not only essential, it was the secret to a whole load of magic!

Cahoots NI’s Artistic Director, Paul Bosco McEneaney said: “We are delighted to be bringing Danny Carmo back to NI after the success of the Lights! Camera! Math! tour in the USA. We have some of our biggest illusions ever up our sleeves and our young audiences are in for a treat with a theatre experience full of technology, maths and magic they will never forget.”

This project is supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. Gilly Campbell, Arts Development Officer for Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Cahoots NI is an outstanding, world-class arts organisation and we are delighted to support them as they tour this highly entertaining production to children around Northern Ireland, helping to bring great art to all.”

Tickets are on sale from the theatre Box Office and online at www.theatreatthemill.com.