There are lots of fun things to do with the family this Halloween, from pumpkin patches, movie screenings to spooky arts and crafts.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s on for kids this Halloween in Northern Ireland.

Scarecrow Walks, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Halloween pumpkin patches are growing in popularity across Northern Ireland.

When: Saturday, October 2, Saturday, October 9, Saturday October 16, Saturday October 23 and Saturday October 30.

Time: Timed walks at 10.30, 11.45, 13.30, 14.45.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will be coming alive this October with a gathering of spooky scarecrows.

Come see the display and join in the fun, with activities including a family foraging walk (October 2), straw craft workshops (October 9), storytelling walks (October 16), lantern making workshops (October 23) and a make your own mini scarecrow class (October 30).

Tickets are £14.20 for adults with no donation, £7.10 for a child with no donation and there are family bundles available.

Family ticket 1 is for 1 adult & up to 3 children and costs £24.80. Family ticket 2 is for 2 adults & up to 3 children and costs £39.00.

Platform 9 3/4 Trolley, Belfast Lanyon Place Station

When: Friday, October 29 - Sunday, October 31

Take your chance at entering the wizarding world this Halloween, with the iconic Platform 9 ¾ Trolley from Harry Potter.

The display will be at Belfast Lanyon Place Train Station to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

This is a free event and no ticket is needed.

Crumlin Road Gaol, Pumpkin Patch with Halloween Tour for Kids

When: Thursday, October 21 - Sunday, October 31

Time: 11am - 5pm

The ideal setting for a spooky tour that is child friendly, Crumlin Road Gaol has devised the perfect day for your little ones.

Friendly ghosts will be on hand to guide you through the Gaol, telling you stories and tales of things that go bump in the night.

There's also a pumpkin patch and carving station available.

Tickets are £12.50 per Child (includes Pumpkin), £9 Per Adult (excludes Pumpkin).

Children under 1 are free but do not receive a Pumpkin. If you want a pumpkin for an under 1 you must purchase a full child ticket.

Hallowee'uns, The Jungle, Magherafelt

When: Monday, October 25 - Saturday, October 30

Time: 11am - 3pm

Filled with fun activities, from pumpkin picking and carving, a haunting Haycart Ride, Maize Maze and prizes for the best dressed, there are plenty of things to keep you entertained.

Tickets are £18 per child (aged 2+) and £5 per adult.

Halloween Pumpkin Patch, Streamville Farm

When: Saturday, October 16 - Saturday, October 31, 2021

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm, 1.15pm to 4.15pm, with 5pm to 8pm evening sessions on Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th and Friday 22nd to Sunday 31st October inclusive.

Explore the pumpkin patch with your own wheelbarrow and pick your favourite pumpkin, which will be carved for you.

But that's not all, there's tractor rides, animal shows and a Broomtastic disco, weather permitting.

Tickets are £35 for a family of four, £38 for a family of five and £42 for a family of 6.

Halloween at the Ulster Museum – Scooby Doo! Frankencreepy Film Screening

When: Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:30am

Jinkies gang! Celebrate Halloween with Cinemagic at the Ulster Museum with their showing of Scooby Doo Frankencreepy.

Tickets are £5.00 + £0.50 Booking fee, there is a maximum group booking number of 15. Children aged 2 and under do not need to have a paid ticket.

The Grimm Hotel - Cahoots NI, Cityside Retail and Leisure Park

When: Thursday, October 14 - Sunday, October 31

Times:

Tuesday - Friday: 5-6pm, 5.30-6.30pm, 6-7pm, 6.30-7.30pm, 7-8pm

Weekends: 1: 1-2pm, 1.30-2.30pm, 2-3pm, 2.30-3.30pm, 3-4pm, 5-6pm, 5.30-6.30pm, 6-7pm, 6.30-7.30pm, 7-8pm

Cahoot's NI The Grimm Hotel is making its premiere at the 2021 Belfast International Arts Festival.

Taking inspiration from the Grimm's book of fairy tales, this theatre show combines folklore with fairy tale magic - the ideal combination for Halloween fun!

Tickets are £15-£12.50 and the show is suitable for kids aged 8 +.

Cinemagic Halloween at the Museum – Mr Hullabaloo’s Happy Halloween

When: Sun, 24 Oct 2021

Time: 11:00am - 12:00pm

Enjoy a spooky showing that is full of fun at Cinemagic's screening of Mr Hullabaloo's Happy Halloween.

Showing in the Ulster Museum, enjoy magical moments with Mr Hullabaloo and friends on their Fairy tale Farm.