Belfast Zoo: Free audio tour to enhance experience for visitors

Belfast Zoo has launched its first free audio tour.

The free tour can be downloaded to mobile phones via the CloudGuide App and will allow visitors to explore more about the zoo’s 120 species and conservation activities, including more than 60 breeding programmes.

With the use of their own mobile devices and the free CloudGuide App – available for both Android and iOS devices – visitors can explore more of the popular north Belfast visitor attraction.

The audio tour is currently available in English and lasts around 35 minutes in total, however visitors can enjoy the tour at their own pace and in their own desired order with the help of an interactive built-in map.

By downloading the free CloudGuide App on their mobile devices or scanning the QR code displayed at the zoo’s service desk, visitors can enjoy a unique auditory experience.

The new audio guide reveals a vast array of fun facts and detailed overviews of featured animals over 33 stops, making it a useful source of learning and providing an educational experience. In addition, the app gives all users the ability to provide real-time feedback about their experience, as well as saving their favourite points of interest when they leave the zoo.

The zoo’s commercial support officer, Ashleigh Fox, said: “We are delighted to offer free audio tours of Belfast Zoo for the first time. This interactive experience allows visitors to explore more of the zoo at no additional cost and at their own pace. The CloudGuide App is easy to use, doesn’t require any hired equipment and can be used with the comfort and ease of visitors’ own phones. The audio tours are a perfect addition to our daily keeper talks and animal feeding times, allowing visitors to learn more about our 120 species and conservation efforts.”