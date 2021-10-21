Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens family tickets to be won

The spectacular Christmas Cathedral.

We’re offering Times’ readers the chance to win a family ticket to the opening night of Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens on December 3.

A magical trail, featuring spectacular lighting and enchanting visitors with seasonal classics, will transform the estate’s landscaped grounds and gardens.

Make memories as you discover sparkling tunnels of light, walk under giant baubles and beneath trees drenched in jewel-like colour.

Get into the festive feeling watching the flickering flames in the fire garden and gaze at the specially chosen illuminations.

Independent street food vendors will bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer, including festive hot drinks like a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate perfectfor sharing with someone special (additional charges apply).

Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will be open on selected dates between December 3, 2021 - January 2, 2022.

For further details and to book, go to www.hrp.org.uk/christmasathillsborough

To enter the competition, simply enter the following question:

When is the opening night of Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens?

Email your answer to [email protected] putting ‘Christmas at Hillsborough Castle’ in the subject line. Closing date for entries is Monday, October 25 at 12 noon. Make sure to include your name, address and contact number.

Prize: Family ticket for four people to Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens on Friday, December 3.

Winner must provide current email address as tickets can only be supplied by email.

Thetime slot will be 4.30pm. This is subject to change but will be confirmed in advance. No alternative dates/time slots are available.

Any purchases on-site are at the winner’s own expense.

In the unlikely event that Sony Music need to cancel, prize tickets will be transferred to the 2022 Christmas at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens opening night.

Prizes are not transferable and may not be used in conjunction with any other offer. Travel costs are not included. There are no cash alternatives.