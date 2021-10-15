What's on in Northern Ireland: 6 things to do across NI next week - From urban markets and Golfing to Halloween activities
With lots of events to choose from this week - we've put together a list of the top things to do across Northern Ireland.
There's plenty of things to do in Northern Ireland to keep you busy throughout October.
We've put together six of our favourite things that are happening next week.
CS Lewis Square Urban Market, Belfast
Belfast's CS Lewis Square will be welcoming back its popular Urban Market.
Showcasing the best in local food and crafts, the square will also host Simple Cypher and their show 'Roll Up, Roll Up' as part of Belfast International Arts Festival.
The market kicks off on Saturday, October 16 from 13:00 - 17:00.
Halloween at Lets Go Hydro, Knockbracken Reservoir
Lets Go Hydro will be hosting a Halloween party for kids and adults alike this weekend.
Kicking off with an inflatable display of pumpkins, witches, ghosts, and goblins, you can then move to the pumpkin patch and make your own spooky lantern.
But that's not all! There are plenty of photo opportunities, a visit from witches and ghost stories for all the family.
After all that fun you can then settle down for a Halloween film at the drive in cinema!
The Halloween events are running from Saturday, October 16, 2021 to Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Tickets cost £40 per car and £3.50 per pumpkin.
Looking Back. Thinking Black. Ciarán Harper at ArtisAnn Gallery, Belfast
October is Black History Month and to celebrate, ArtisAnn Gallery in East Belfast is showcasing work from up and coming artist Ciarán Harper.
Inspired by diaspora and how this can be translated in art, the latest exhibition looking at historical and influential figures across the Black Atlantic
The exhibition is running from Wednesday, October 6, to Saturday October 30, 2021.
Crumlin Road Gaol, Pumpkin Patch with Halloween Tour for Kids
The ideal setting for a spooky tour that is child friendly, Crumlin Road Gaol has devised the perfect day out for all the family.
Friendly ghosts will be on hand to guide you through the Gaol, telling you stories and tales of things that go bump in the night.
There's also a pumpkin patch and carving station available, so you can make your own lantern.
The event starts from Thursday, October 21 - Sunday, October 31, 2021 and tickets cost £12.50 per child and £9 per adult.
Zombie Combat Corps, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh
The ultimate adventure experience this Halloween, why not take on some zombies at Comat Corps?
Defeat your zombie opponents in this lazer tag game set in the mystic forest.
Events take place between Friday, October 8, 2021 - Sunday October 31, 2021, with1-hour slots between 4.00pm and 8.30pm
Tickets are £15 per person and available here.
County Down Golf Classic
This tournament includes Ardglass Golf course, Kilkeel Golf course, and the Royal County Down Golf Club, which boasts spectacular views of the Slieve Donard mountain.
The package includes:
A welcome drinks reception with local produce canopies at the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa
18 Holes at Kilkeel Golf Club, Ardglass Golf Club and Royal County Down Championship
Complimentary whiskey & beer tasting from local producers Whitewater Brewery and Killowen Distillery
Luxury coach transfers to and from golf course to Newcastle each day.
Prize Giving & buffet meal at Royal County Down Golf Club, Newcastle
Goodie bag & prizes worth over £5,000
Taking place this weekend from Saturday, October 16 Oct 2021 - Sunday, October 19 2021, tickets are £330.
You can find out more about the event here.