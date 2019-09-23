Advice issued in wake of Thomas Cook collapse

The Consumer Council has advised passengers affected by Thomas Cook’s compulsory liquidation to check with the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) special Thomas Cook website (thomascook.caa.co.uk) for the most up to date advice and information.

Following the announcement this morning that Thomas Cook had ceased trading, all Thomas Cook flights have now been cancelled.

The UK Government and the CAA are actively working together to support Thomas Cook passengers currently overseas to fly back to the UK between September 23 and October 6.

Depending on your location, this will be either on a CAA operated flight, or by using an existing flight with another airline.

Jenny Redman, Senior Transport Policy Officer at The Consumer Council said: “If you are due to depart from a UK airport with Thomas Cook Airlines, do not travel to your UK airport as your flight will not be operating and you will not be able to travel.

“ATOL Protected passengers with future bookings should be able to make a claim for a refund via the ATOL scheme. The CAA will publish details on how to claim a refund within the next week.

“If your flight is not ATOL protected, you will need to apply to your travel insurance company or credit/debit card provider to seek a refund.”

Jenny added: “The CAA has launched a special website, thomascook.caa.co.uk, where affected customers can find details and information on repatriation flights, as well as advice on accommodation for both ATOL and non-ATOL customers.

“If you are already abroad, you will find all the information you need about your arrangements to get home on this website. Alternatively, you can contact the CAA’s 24-hour helpline on 0300 303 2800 in the UK or +44 1753 330 330 from abroad.”

Thomas Cook operated branches locally at the Abbey Centre and High Street, Carrickfergus.

Commenting on today’s announcement. East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart said: “Today is a really sad day for Thomas Cook and I feel for all the staff, many of whom will have given years of service to the company.

“To all East Antrim constituents, whether passenger or staff, affected by the Thomas Cook collapse, I understand that this is a very distressing time but I am here to help if you require it.”