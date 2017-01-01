Sport
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Directory
Announcements
Search
Search The Newtownabbey Times
Search
Sport
Football
Rugby Union
Motorcycling
Cricket
More Sport
National Sport
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Your Say
Offbeat
Celebs
NI
UK
Sport
Football
Rugby Union
Motorcycling
Cricket
More Sport
National Sport
What's On
Music
Theatre & Comedy
Arts & Screen
Lifestyle
Cars
Read This
Christmas
Sport
Headlines
More Headlines >>
IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Beating Ballymena was massive for Crusaders insists Spiers
Football
Motorbikes star Jamie Hamilton upbeat despite leg amputation scare
News
IRISH LEAGUE: Festive spoils shared as Carrick and Glentoran draw
Football
IRISH LEAGUE: Crusaders come from behind to beat Ballymena United
Football
IRISH LEAGUE: Baxter calling on Crusaders’ collective confidence ahead of Ballymena visit
Football
FOOTBALL: Northern Ireland to play Panama and Costa Rica in 2018
Football
FOOTBALL: West Brom could cash in on Jonny Evans
Football
HOCKEY: Mossley and Kilkeel set for Kirk Cup final
More Sport
Jonathan Rea named BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year 2017
Motorcycling
FEATURE: Aimee switches focus to Winter Olympics
More Sport
Football
More Football >>
IRISH LEAGUE REACTION: Beating Ballymena was massive for Crusaders insists Spiers
Football
IRISH LEAGUE: Festive spoils shared as Carrick and Glentoran draw
Football
IRISH LEAGUE: Crusaders come from behind to beat Ballymena United
Football
IRISH LEAGUE: Baxter calling on Crusaders’ collective confidence ahead of Ballymena visit
Football
FOOTBALL: Northern Ireland to play Panama and Costa Rica in 2018
Football
Rugby Union
More Rugby Union >>
WATCH: Ulster's Iain Henderson has no contract news as he is fully focused on Ulster's European Cup game against Harlequins
Rugby Union
RUGBY: Iain Henderson hailed as a ‘monster” by fellow Ireland lock Devin Toner
Rugby Union
RUGBY: Impressive Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale included in Ireland squad
Rugby Union
WATCH: Reaction from Ulster captain Iain Henderson following Wasps victory
Rugby Union
Motorcycling
More Motorcycling >>
Motorbikes star Jamie Hamilton upbeat despite leg amputation scare
News
Jonathan Rea named BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year 2017
Motorcycling
This is how close Jonathan Rea came to winning Sports Personality of the Year
Motorcycling
MOTORCYCLING: Jonathan Rea runner-up in BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Motorcycling
Jonathan Rea: SPOTY recognition fitting end to special year
News
Cricket
More Cricket >>
Paul Stirling signs to play for Kerala Kings in T10 cricket league
Sport
CRICKET: Carrick sign Matthew McCord from Cliftonville
Sport
Cricket: Armagh players shun handshakes and cry ‘farce’ as Paul Stirling smashes hundred
Sport
More Sport
More More Sport >>
HOCKEY: Mossley and Kilkeel set for Kirk Cup final
More Sport
FEATURE: Aimee switches focus to Winter Olympics
More Sport
VIDEO PREVIEW: WWE legends bringing new 5 Star Wrestling live weekly TV shows to UK Arenas
Promoted content
Powerlifter Kyla picks up four gold medals
News
EY Hockey League ready for big opening weekend
More Sport