Brothers to take reins of Five Corners Guest Inn

Matthew and Luke Armstrong who have been employed at the Five Corners since 2010, are due to take charge of the bar, restaurant and guest house next week.

The move will be the end of an era at the Rashee Road guest inn as Max, Heather and Simon McConnell “take a step back” after investing over 30 years at the site.

Commenting on the development in a post on social media, Matthew and Luke said: “For the past 32 years Max, Heather and Simon have put their all into the Five Corners growing from a small country pub into a thriving bar, restaurant and guest house. Now it’s time for the exciting next chapter in their lives as they take a step back.

Luke and Matthew with Heather, Max and Simon McConnell.

“For the past 11 years we (Matthew and Luke) have been part of the Five Corners team, beginning in 2010 as waiters to establishing Brothers in 2015.

“From Monday, July 5 we will be embarking on a new adventure as we take the reins of the Five Corners from Max, Heather and Simon.

“We are so thankful and excited for this new adventure with our team. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the McConnells for all of their hard work and dedication that they have put into the bar over the past 32 years and for giving us this amazing opportunity.

“We would also like to thank our customers and staff for making this happen, as without your support this would not be possible.

“We are so excited for the future and all the plans we have in store, which we hope will keep growing this ‘small country pub. On behalf of both of us, we hope to see you all for a drink soon, cheers.”

----

Click here to read School uniform exchange scheme supporting Newtownabbey residents

--

A message from the Editor: