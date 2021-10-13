Newtownabbey businesses crowning success with Queen’s Excellence Awards

Based at Valley Business Centre, Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) won The Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, for their outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales in the past three years.

Specialising in the provision of innovative outdoor street furniture and site furnishing products, ESF has experienced a total growth of 415% in international trade over the last three years, with growth increasing year-on-year, whilst the percentage exported has risen from 40.5% to 78%. The company currently sells into 26 markets worldwide with United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, United States of America and Spain being the top five.

HSL Chairs, also at Valley Business Centre, was awarded The Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation for their patented Innovative Frame Design, which allows the attachment of a wooden knuckle (armchair handle) using a different technique to the methodology used historically by other furniture manufacturers.

Alfred Buller, Valley Business Park, Jim Daly, HSL, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, Alan Lowry, Environmental Street Furniture and Winsom Morrison, Valley Business Park

During a visit from Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, said: “I am delighted to celebrate the success of HSL Chairs and Environmental Street Furniture. It is great to see local enterprises receive recognition for their growth by showing outstanding entrepreneurial spirit. Our Borough is a prime location for businesses to thrive and we are extremely proud of the achievements of local businesses during an exceptionally challenging year.

“Supporting local businesses to become more competitive and promoting growth and innovation are key priorities for the Council. We offer a wide range of help, including the Go For It programme to develop a business plan if you’re just starting out, free mentoring through the Optimal Programme if you’re an established business looking to grow, and the Bid2Win programme, helping you win tenders. I would encourage all entrepreneurs and businesses to enquire about our support programmes as they recover from the impact of the pandemic and create or sustain jobs.”

