M&S to open in Carrick with 50 new jobs

Marks & Spencer today announced it will be opening the doors to its newest “Foodhall” in Carrickfergus on Wednesday July 31 at 11.00am.

Store manager, Grace Lough and her team of colleagues, will be joined by Cllr. Maureen Morrow, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, alongside winners of the Carrickfergus Model Primary School colouring competition to cut the ribbon and officially open the brand-new store.

Located at Shore Commercial Park, Belfast Road, the store will offer thousands of food products.

The store will also have a wine shop as well as an in-store bakery with a selection of fresh breads and pastries baked throughout the day.

M&S Carrickfergus has recruited 50 staff members to join its new team, which includes offering new roles to existing M&S colleagues as well as creating jobs for the local community.

Grace Lough, M&S Carrickfergus Store Manager, has worked at M&S for 13 years in various roles from Commercial Manager in Lisburn to Store Manager in the Upper Road store.

She said: “Having grown up in Carrickfergus, I’ve always dreamed of bringing M&S to the local community. I feel incredibly proud to finally welcome our customers and talented team of colleagues to the hotly-anticipated store.

“We’re delighted to offer outstanding service for our customers. Along with our bespoke food offer, busy customers will be able to easily collect and return online clothing orders with pick up available seven days a week.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our customers for the first time. It will be a very emotional day for me and a great moment for the team. I hope lots of local customers will pop down and join us.”

M&S Carrickfergus will also provide a Collect in Store service for its full range of clothing and home products. There are also 90 free car parking spaces.

The store will be open Monday to Saturday, from 8.00 am until 9.00 pm and Sunday, from 1.00 pm until 6.00 pm.