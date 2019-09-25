New jobs created in Newtownabbey

A total of 18 new jobs have been created as a new crafting store prepares to begin trading in Newtownabbey next month.

Hobbycraft will be opening its new branch at Unit 5b Longwood Retail Park at 9am on Wednesday, October 30.

The first 100 customers through the doors at the store’s ribbon cutting event on Saturday, November 2 will receive a free goody bag.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Hobbycraft Newtownabbey will have the best crafting experts on hand to help customers develop their artistic skills in a creative environment.

“A few members of the crafting team include: knitting and crochet expert Anne who is a dab hand with a sewing machine, papercraft expert Irene who specialises in Cricut, Anne who’s a great baker and Irene who specialises in cross stitch.”

For more information, check out www.hobbycraft.co.uk, or tweet Newtownabbey store @Hobbycraft_NAB.

Meanwhile, Little Wing Pizzeria has announced it is set to establish a branch in Whiteabbey.

Posting on social media, a spokesperson said: “We cannot wait to open our doors to our ninth Little Wing Pizzeria this Autumn.

“We are now on the search for a new team to help us deliver the very best Naples-style pizzas to the Whiteabbey area.”

“If you fancy becoming part of our team we are recruiting for pizza chefs, supervisors, waiting staff and kitchen porters.”