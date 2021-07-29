New MD with global ambition joins Wrightbus

A seasoned managing director and former top-level sportsman, Neil Collins will be running the business alongside executive chairman Jo Bamford, who rescued Wrightbus from administration in 2019, and chief executive Buta Atwal. Wrightbus now boasts more than 600 employees, up from the 50 that were in post when the business was taken over.

Neil lives with his wife and two daughters in County Down, said he was excited to join a company with huge ambition. “I’ve known about Wrightbus all my life so it’s a real honour to be coming into the company at an incredibly exciting phase in its development,” he said. “Wrightbus isn’t just leading the UK in zero emissions transport, it’s leading the world and truly has global ambitions. My job is to accelerate sales and growth and ensure we always stay ahead of the competition.”

Neil has made his name in industry and in sport. He joins Wrightbus from Austrian mobile crushing firm Rubble Master, where he was Ireland MD. Before that he worked for Dimplex where he was MD for Northern Ireland before becoming Manufacturing Director for the Dimplex Group’s Heating and Ventilation Division. He championed various net zero initiatives during his time at both companies and is keen to ensure Wrightbus continues to push the boundaries in the coming years.

New Wrightbus MD Neil Collins

“Wrightbus has taken the lead with its hydrogen and EV buses but we have to keep our foot down on the product development,” he said. “We want our buses operating all over the world and we will continue to be relentless in innovating and developing new technologies.”