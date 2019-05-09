Newtownabbey firm completes £0.6m Dubai Arena project

A Newtownabbey-based company has completed it largest contract to date at the new state-of-the-art Dubai Arena.

Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) supplied a range of customised street furniture and security products in a deal worth £600k.

Known for its award-winning exporting capabilities, which include some of the world’s largest theme parks and government organisations, ESF provided over 700 items to the project including bollards, benches, tree grates and litter bins.

Alan Lowry, managing director, ESF, said: “Dubai Arena has been ESF’s largest project to date and we’re delighted to have contributed to what is sure to be one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions. Having the opportunity to showcase our products to the millions of tourists, estimated to be 25 million per year by 2025, is a great achievement for a small company from Northern Ireland.

“We supplied a number of products, most of which were manufactured in Northern Ireland, including security bollards to go around the perimeter to ensure its protection as well as benches, litter bins and tree grates.

“A greater focus is being placed on perimeter security across the globe due to the increase of attacks, especially where large crowds gather, so it’s important to ensure each product installed at the Dubai Arena is fit for purpose. All ESF’s security bollards are PAS 68 tested and certified and due to our recent acquisition of Sentry Posts, we have the technical ability to design and deliver a global project of this scale.”

Alan continued: “We have been very fortunate to deliver a number of projects across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in recent years with our street, themed and solar powered products, including IMG Worlds of Adventure, Warner Brothers Park and Global Village. We are hopeful to continue that growth, with the addition of our security products, throughout the UAE and Middle East in the months and years ahead.”

Both the Department for International Trade (DIT) and Invest Northern Ireland were instrumental in enabling ESF to quote for this project at Dubai Arena.

Speaking about ESF’s work at Dubai Arena, Swathi Sri, head of Territory – India, Middle East and Africa at Invest Northern Ireland, said, “Northern Ireland has a world class reputation for design capabilities, and ESF’s success stands as a testimony to their commitment to high-class quality and ongoing innovation.”

The multi-purpose arena is due to open next month and will span half-a-million square feet.