Top industry accolade for Ballyclare man

Billy Dougan, Managing Director of Newtownabbey-based Gray and Adams (Ireland) Ltd, has been honoured at the annual Export and Freight Transport and Logistics Awards for his lifetime contribution to the industry.

Billy was voted Transport Personality of the Year at a glittering ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast which was attended by around 600 guests from all sectors of the transport and logistics industry and compered by BBC NI presenter Sarah Travers and actor and comedian Tim McGarry.

The Ballyclare man was presented with his award by Anna Breen, Stena Line’s Freight Commercial Manager, Irish Sea North.

Billy started out at the age of 18 as a Trainee Manager at JP Corry. Two years later he found himself in a sales role at Agnew Commercials (Mercedes Benz), where he spent the next 15 years climbing the ranks through various management positions, ultimately as General Sales Manager.

This led him to his next opportunity, where he spent the last 25 years, most recently as Managing Director at Gray and Adams Ireland.

As well as managing much of the company’s sales, he has been the driving force behind the development of many new and innovative products in the company’s portfolio.

With his career in the Irish transport industry now at 40 years and having recently celebrated his 60th birthday he has made the decision to retire from his role.

Organised by the Hillsborough-based publishers of Export and Freight magazine, 4SM (NI) Ltd, the event, now in its eighteenth year, is Ireland’s premier platform of recognition for those operating in the transport and logistics sector.

It celebrates and rewards the very best in an industry that continues to meet its challenges head-on with resilience and perseverance.