Glengormley pupils benefit thanks to £85K IT investment

A new generation of Glengormley High School pupils will be able to avail of new computers following a £85,000 investment into IT hardware at the school.

All Glengormley High ICT computer labs have been updated with state of the art PCs, whilst all of their non-specialist IT labs have been updated with Dell Chromebooks.

Mrs Kelly Brown showing pupils new beauty techniques.

Welcoming the new investment, Principal Richard Massey said: “Our pupils need to be IT ready if they are to prove capable of competing in the world of work to get the best jobs.

“In Glengormley High School, we recognise that this doesn’t just happen without continual investment.

“I’m delighted to showcase our new state of the art infrastructure with our youngest pupils – proving to them how serious we are towards getting them IT ready for the future.”

Meanwhile, the Ballyclare Road school’s GCSE pupils have been enjoying new additions to their curriculum - courses in ‘Facial Skincare’ and ‘Providing a Nail Art Service’, alongside ‘Customer Care in a Beauty Salon’.

The courses are aimed at providing pupils with a taste of working life in the beauty sector - whilst at the same time, providing them with a GCSE in occupational studies.

Courses are led by Mrs Kelly Brown who has extensive experience in the beauty industry alongside years of tutoring in both FE and post primary.

Principal Massey commented: “We’re delighted with the interest in the beauty industries from our GCSE pupils. Being in a position to run these courses will effectively prepare our pupils to determine if this is the type of focus for study they will be interested in the future.

“This programme is almost like a ‘taster’ of life in a salon with an experienced beautician and tutor to guide them through the course. The most amazing thing is that our pupils can access this GCSE course, alongside a vast array of other courses, ensuring that each pupil has the capacity to achieve at least 11-12 GCSE qualifications.”