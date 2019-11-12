Picture special: Ballyclare High students ‘rock’ the house

Pupils from Ballyclare High School recently performed in their annual musical.

This year’s production was the topical, ‘We Will Rock You.’

Harry Beckington as Britney and Amy Blackbourne as Meat. Picture by Freddie Parkinson.

A spokesperson for the Rashee Road school said: “This production certainly ‘rocked the house’ and had the audience singing and moving along to the numerous hit songs by Queen.

“This modern musical brought colour, technical effects and lively performances to the stage. Well done to all our pupils whatever their involvement, on stage or behind the scenes in another great production.

“Also, a thank you to the staff involved and on their huge commitment to making the performances such a success.”

Sally Robinson as Khashoggi and Erin McWilliams as the Killer Queen. Picture by Freddie Parkinson.

Katie Leckey played the role of Pop. Picture by Freddie Parkinson.

The Teen Queens. Picture by Freddie Parkinson.

The Bohemians. Picture by Freddie Parkinson.