Action on Hearing Loss drop-in sessions

Three East Antrim drop-in sessions have been announced by Action on Hearing Loss in partnership with the Northern Trust.

Carrick Community Forum (first floor above Poundland) will host sessions on the second Wednesday in the month continuing on August 14, September 11, October 9, November 13 and December 11, from 10.00 am until noon.

In Larne, sessions will take place at Gloucester Park Day Centre, on August 19, September 16, October 21, November 18 and December 16, also from 10.00 am until noon.

The next session will take place at Beeches Community Centre in Ballyclare on August 29, from 10.00 am until noon and will continue on September 26, October 31 and November 28, at this time.

This is a free drop-in service. No appointments are required. Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, provide free batteries, ear mould tubing, wax guards, basic hearing checks and provide practical advice on cleaning and maintaining hearing aids.