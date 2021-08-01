Covid-19 first dose jab options change from today

From today, regional vaccination centres - such as the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena - will primarily only administer second dose jabs.

The only exception to this will be a small group of under 18s who will continue to be able to avail of first doses through the centres. This applies to individuals who are not yet 18 but will have their birthday before October 31, and children aged 12 to 15 years old who live with someone who is immunosuppressed.

Online booking for these limited groups will be available from tomorrow (Monday, August 2).

Health Minister Robin Swann pictured during a visit to the Seven Towers Leisure Centre where the Northern Health and Social Care Trust vaccination programme is running. Minister Swann is pictured with Sinead O'Kane, Clinical Lead, Vaccination Programme, Northern Health and Social Care Trust meeting staff and volunteers at the vaccination centre. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The following options are available for people who fall outside these groups and who haven’t yet received a first dose vaccine:

Mobile vaccination clinics

Pop-up mobile clinics will continue to visit local communities and venues across Northern Ireland over the coming weeks to offer first dose jabs.

The appointment-free clinics, which offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, then return to the same location to administer second doses.

To find your nearest walk-in clinic, visit nidirect.

The clinics managed by the Belfast, Northern, Southern and Western Trusts, which use the Pfizer vaccine, can also provide the jab to those who turn 18 before 31 October, and children aged 12 to 15 years old who live with someone who is immunosuppressed.

Community pharmacies

For those aged 40 or over, the AstraZenca vaccine is available in over 350 community pharmacies throughout Northern Ireland.

Details of participating pharmacies and information on how to book are available online.

The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, which is available for anyone aged 18 or over, is now also being offered at 16 community pharmacies.

Details of the pharmacies currently offering the Moderna vaccine are available online. More pharmacies will be added to the list on a rolling basis over the coming weeks.

Work is ongoing by paediatricians across all Trusts to identify children and young people aged 12 years and over with specific underlying health conditions who will now be offered vaccination following the latest advice from JCVI.