A post on the group’s Facebook page read: “We have a number of items that we are in need of this week, if you are in a position to donate.”

They include:

- Vests, babygrows, pyjamas from 6 months up to 4 years for boys and girls;

Glengormley Methodist Church. (Pic Google).

- Clothes for boys and girls aged 12-18 months up to 4 years;

- Toiletries

- Baby playgym.

The following items are available on the baby bank’s Amazon wishlist or can be bought elsewhere:

- Electric sterilisers;

- Microwave sterilisers;

- Bottles;

- Baby monitors.

The baby bank team added: “Thank you again to everyone who chooses to support us. We appreciate each gift whether small or large.”