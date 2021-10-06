Glengormley and Newtownabbey Baby Bank seeking donations
Glengormley and Newtownabbey Baby Bank is seeking donations of a number of items.
A post on the group’s Facebook page read: “We have a number of items that we are in need of this week, if you are in a position to donate.”
They include:
- Vests, babygrows, pyjamas from 6 months up to 4 years for boys and girls;
- Clothes for boys and girls aged 12-18 months up to 4 years;
- Toiletries
- Baby playgym.
The following items are available on the baby bank’s Amazon wishlist or can be bought elsewhere:
- Electric sterilisers;
- Microwave sterilisers;
- Bottles;
- Baby monitors.
The baby bank team added: “Thank you again to everyone who chooses to support us. We appreciate each gift whether small or large.”
The drop off point for items is at Glengormley Methodist Church, 19 Glencairn Drive, Newtownabbey, BT36 5EP.